Foreign loans causing inflation: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said obtaining foreign loans to ‘enslave’ the country to the world lending agencies and terming it a success by successive governments have become a norm in the country for many decades.

Addressing a reception here Wednesday, Sirajul Haq reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan of his past claims of ridding the country of foreign loans. All former rulers, he added, were also responsible for the destruction of country’s economy.

He said the PTI government ignored the agriculture sector as prices of agriculture inputs were touching the skies and were not in access to small farmers. Senator Siraj said the health and education sectors were on the verge of collapse because the government handed them over to the capitalists, leaving the poor at their mercy. He said a system based on the principles of Holy Quran and Sunnah was the solution to the country’s problems.