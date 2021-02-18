ASI among four arrested for ‘fraud’ in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The police on Wednesday arrested four persons including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Talash Police Station who had allegedly deceived a cabdriver by putting fake currency notes inside his car.

Ayub Khan, station house officer (SHO) of Talash Police Station, said on February 12, they had arrested a taxicab driver Muhammad Asad Aslam hailing from Taxila, Punjab, and recovered counterfeit currency of Rs1,89,000 from his possession.

“The police conducted an investigation into the matter on the directives of the district police officer (DPO) Lower Dir. And it was revealed that one Arshad, hailing from Thana area of Malakand, had booked the cab in Taxila while ASI Abdul Wahab Khan, Nooran Shah and Qabil Sher, residents of Talash area, were also his accomplices. The gang was involved in deceiving the innocent driver,” the SHO added.

Ayub said it was revealed during the investigation that Arshad brought the taxi from Taxila and put fake currency notes inside the car when they stopped at a hotel in Talash for tea ASI Abdul Wahab recovered the counterfeit currency and arrested the driver Muhammad Asad Aslam.

The investigation further revealed that ASI Abdul Wahab first demanded Rs300,000 from the cabdriver and arrested him after he refused to pay the amount.

All the four accused were arrested and the innocent cabdriver was released from the lock-up, he added.