Suicide bomber killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An alleged suicide bomber was killed during an information-based operation on the Dera Ismail Khan-Tank Road, a police source said here on Wednesday.

The source said that while foiling the terror attack, the police and security forces conducted a search operation following intelligence reports about the presence of an alleged suicide bomber.

The sources added that the forces jointly coordinated action after cordoning off the localities close to Iqbal Garh Fort, the headquarters of Pakistan Army on the Dera Ismail Khan-Tank Road.

The sources said that the alleged terrorist aged between 20-25 years riding a red-colour motorbike opened fire on the security forces after he was warned to surrender to the security forces. Instead, he blew himself up on the road and got killed. No other loss of life was caused.

The security forces took the remains of the bomber into custody.

The bomb disposal unit official Inayatullah Tiger told the media that the terrorist was wearing a suicide vest stuffed with 4-5 kg explosives.