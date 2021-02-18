Positivity rate from ICT on the rise

B Muhammad Qasim

Rawalpindi : Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours though the virus did not claim any life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last three days however the positivity rate of the illness in ICT has been on the rise for the last 10 days.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT was recorded as 1.4 per cent on February 8 that jumped to 3.12 per cent on Tuesday and recorded as 2.26 per cent on Wednesday. The daily positivity percentage and cases in Islamabad have been on the rise though the health department is working hard to control spread of the virus, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia.

It is important that after reopening of educational institutions, the weekly positivity from ICT was recorded as 2.1 per cent in the second week of February that remained around 1.5 per cent in the previous week.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that death of another patient from the twin cities has taken death toll to 1,103 while confirmation of another 137 cases took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 55,713. COVID-19 has so far claimed 486 lives from the federal capital while 617 from Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 113 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 42,921 of which 40923 have so far recovered. On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital got to 1,512 after addition of 54 cases.

Meanwhile, 24 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 12,792 of which 11,969 patients have so far recovered. There were 206 active cases of the disease from the district on Wednesday.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, 43 confirmed patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 153 were in isolation at their homes on Wednesday.