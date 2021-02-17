close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Quetta win Karachi Open Taekwondo Championship

February 17, 2021

KARACHI: Quetta players won the Karachi Open Championship in four-day competitions held by the Sindh Taekwondo Association at Government Degree Girls College Sports Complex, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Quetta scored 161 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished second with 128 points.

As many as 400 boys and girls from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Kohat and Quetta participated in the competitions.

The Karachi Tiger athlete took top position in the senior women category. Karachi Tigers girls scored 154 points.

