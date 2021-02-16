The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government witnessed a poor response of the registered frontline healthcare workers. Out of the 3,200 workers targeted to be vaccinated, only 408 turned up – only about 12.75 percent. This shows a lack of trust or the fear of the reaction and aftereffects of the vaccine in people. The government needs to take effective measures for the success of the ongoing vaccination drive.

In many countries, government heads were the first one to receive the vaccine. Videos and pictures of the leaders receiving the vaccine were published in the media. This exercise was carried out to build trust among the people and clear all rumours. Prime Minister Imran Khan should receive the vaccine in order to boost the people’s confidence and ensure that the vaccination programme is carried out effectively.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi