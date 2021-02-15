close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 15, 2021

Cultural Day marked at academy

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of guests visited a number of colourful stalls set up on the Cultural Day at the Abaseen Education Academy.

A number of senior officers, elders, people from the area and parents visited various stalls by the students of the academy. They appreciated the work done by the students to promote the culture. The managing director of the foundation Amir Gumryani said the students should read.

