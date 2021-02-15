RHCs operational in Tank

TANK: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsanullah Bittani has said all the rural health centers (RHCs) in the Tank district are operational.

Talking to the media, he said practical steps were being taken to provide health facilities to the people of rural areas. He said various measures were taken to improve health infrastructure and operationalize all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs).

Meanwhile, people expressed satisfaction at the health services in Tank.