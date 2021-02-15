close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

RHCs operational in Tank

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

TANK: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsanullah Bittani has said all the rural health centers (RHCs) in the Tank district are operational.

Talking to the media, he said practical steps were being taken to provide health facilities to the people of rural areas. He said various measures were taken to improve health infrastructure and operationalize all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs).

Meanwhile, people expressed satisfaction at the health services in Tank.

Latest News

More From Peshawar