Pak envoy presents credential to UAE’s VP, PM, Ruler of Dubai

ABU DHABI: The Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzaal Mahmood presented credentials to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at a special ceremony, held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, says a press release. His Highness welcomed the ambassador and assured him of his government’s support during his tenure of posting.

Ambassador Mahmood conveyed greetings and best wishes from the president and the prime minister of Pakistan and stated that he would make every possible effort to strengthen Pakistan-UAE fraternal ties.