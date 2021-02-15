KMC receives half of 52 fire engines imported from China

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has received half of the 52 state-of-the-art fire engines imported by the federal government from China, while the other half has been mainly provided to the trade & industry associations and welfare organisations based in the city.

A ceremony was held at the Governor House on Sunday to hand over the new fire engines to the recipient agencies. One fire engine each was provided to the Korangi Creek Industrial Park and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Two fire engines each were handed over to the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry, the North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry and the Federal B Area Association of Trade & Industry.

The SITE Association of Industry, the Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry, the Export Processing Zones Authority, the Bin Qasim Industrial Park, the Saylani Welfare Trust and the Pakistan Industrial Park also received two fire engines each.

Governor Imran Ismail said on the occasion that the recipient agencies have been handed over the new fire engines as part of a public-private partnership.

He said that a unique partnership agreement was signed, under which the recipient agencies would be responsible for the repair and protection of equipment, the availability of trained personnel, and the water supply to operate the fire engines.

He also said that the addition of these fire engines to the existing fleet of Karachi’s fire brigade would improve the ability of the city to attend to any fire emergency.

He pointed out that the importing of the fire engines by the federal government for Karachi proves that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in serving the masses without any discrimination.

Ismail said that these fire engines are the PM’s gift for the people of the city. He said that these fire engines are based on the latest technology and are far superior to the conventional fire tenders. He also said that these fire engines possess enhanced capabilities for firefighting operations.

He invited the chief fire officer on the stage and then lauded his services as a hero because people like him endanger their own lives to save those whose survival becomes endangered due to disasters.

BRT service

The governor said that Rs24 billion has been allocated for the federally run Sindh Infrastructure Development Company for carrying out development works in the city.

He said that Rs11 billion of the allocation is being spent on completing the Green Line section of the bus rapid transit (BRT) service. He also said that Rs1 billion has been reserved for the KMC’s development works.

Ismail said that they have built a containerised mobile hospital, adding that 20 such mobile hospitals will be established for the entire province after getting the permission of the PM.

Necessary increase

Federal Planning & Development Minister Asad Umar said on the occasion that the increase in the firefighting capability of Karachi had become necessary in view of the contribution of the city to the national tax base.

He said that a good liaison had been established with industrialists and charities to increase the firefighting capability of Karachi. He also said that the Green Line section of the BRT service would become operational in the month of July or August this year.

Umar said that a special meeting has been convened next week for working on the K-IV Greater Karachi Water Supply Project. He said that the city would also undergo a pleasant change with the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway.

Improvement

KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed expressed gratitude to the federal government for providing the fire engines to Karachi’s fire brigade in such a large number, saying that their availability would improve the disaster management capacity of the city.

Former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar lauded the personal interest shown by the governor in importing the fire engines for the city. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi thanked the PM for importing the fire engines. The Chinese consul general also attended the ceremony.