close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 15, 2021

Migrant pushback claims fake news: Greece

World

AFP
February 15, 2021

ATHENS: Greece’s migration minister on Sunday dismissed fresh claims that migrants are being illegally pushed out of the country as "fake news" promoted by Turkey.

He was reacting to reports by rights groups that thousands of people had been forced back into Turkey in recent months in violation of their right to asylum. "These are part of a broader fake news strategy promoted by Turkey, through certain non-government organisations and smuggler networks," Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told To Vima weekly.

Latest News

More From World