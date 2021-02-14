close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
February 14, 2021

Additional strength of 650 cops for Haripur approved

February 14, 2021

HARIPUR: Regional Police Officer Hazara Mir Vais Niaz has said that the provincial government has approved an additional strength of 650 cops for Haripur district, which would improve police performance.

This he said speaking to the participants of a police darbar here on Saturday where the retired police officers and families of police martyrs as well as the serving cops were also present.

