Additional strength of 650 cops for Haripur approved

HARIPUR: Regional Police Officer Hazara Mir Vais Niaz has said that the provincial government has approved an additional strength of 650 cops for Haripur district, which would improve police performance.
This he said speaking to the participants of a police darbar here on Saturday where the retired police officers and families of police martyrs as well as the serving cops were also present.