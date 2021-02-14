People are talking about

-- the condemnation on social, electronic and printed media on the behaviour of certain persons who should uphold the law but behave in a way that is against the very principles of what they have sworn to do. People say no one should be above the law if a country is to prosper but unfortunately certain elements, including political entities, think they have the right to break the law whenever they feel like it setting a bad example for the rest of the citizens.

-- the bill passed by the senate that all students of the capital will be required to learn the classic Arab language along with other subjects and what a great burden it is going to put on children. People say the reason given for this law is that those who desire jobs in Arab countries will have a better chance but only modern versions of Arabic are spoken in various Arab countries, not classical Arabic and jobs are given to people with certain skills.

-- the oft repeated government stance that its objective is to reduce/eliminate corruption and to recover looted wealth but to do this one must probe, punish and stop current corruption first. People say while this is a good initiative as corruption is a major part of what is wrong with this country, it has been noticed that no befitting punishment has been given in cases related to corruption and one of the examples is the recent sugar and wheat scams.

-- the video that went viral showing legislators receiving money before one of the elections, with the government claiming that it was before the senate elections, while one of the accused has claimed the video actually shows the legislators being given money for joining the PTI before the general elections. People say whichever claim is true is beside the point, it is the act itself which is shameful and puts into question the loyalty of political entities to their party.

-- the effort to enforce green marketing techniques in the country and how it needs the co-operation of the citizens. People say if the consumers stop buying products and services from businesses that do not comply with green laws they will be compelled to follow them in order to achieve their sales targets, just as many export-based businesses comply with environmental laws as they are bound by their foreign buyers to sell to them products with complete environmental compliance.

-- the report that the anthem that sets the Pakistan Super League (PSL) extravaganza in motion has left the nation divided this year, with some criticizing the concept behind the song as uninspiring and others coming out in support of local musical talent. People say music is part of our lives and while some persons may like one kind, others like another – variety is the spice of life, so making such a big deal of this effort is pointless.

-- the news that the building known as Odeon Cinema in Rawalpindi is being restored and will in future be used as a conference hall, while other heritage sites will also be restored to bring back some of the city’s glory. People say this is really good news as in these days of commercialism so many beautiful heritage buildings have been knocked down and ugly plazas constructed on the site, so kudos to the administration for initiating this renovation process. – I.H.