Victimisation of E-12 plot owners continues

Islamabad : The Action Committee for Development of E-12 has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct Capital Development Authority (CDA) to clear sub-sectors E-12/1 and E-12/4 from illegal possession and complete simultaneous development of entire 4 sub sectors of E-12 in a given earlier time, says a press release.

Nazar Hussain, Coordinator, Action Committee for Development of Sector E-12 on behalf of about 4,430 plot owner families has also asked the prime minister to direct CDA to submit a quarterly progress report of development of the sector to PM Secretariat till handing over possession of all developed plots to their owners.

He said that Sector E-12 was acquired by the CDA in 1985 and floated in 1989 was yet to be developed although with wilful and keen efforts it could be developed in a period of 2-3 years. “Plot owners of the sector have been running from pillar to post for last 31 years for its development but in vain. Majority of the plot owners of sector E-12 were Federal Government Employees, retired employees and widows of deceased employees. Plots were allotted to them on the basis of seniority in age when at that time they were in their mid and late 50s. They paid expenses of plots from their pension emoluments, hard earned money after serving the state for about 30 years. Other plots were allotted through ballot and also sold by auction. A reasonable number of plots were purchased by Overseas Pakistanis for their dream house in the beloved country. CDA also sold plots giving ads “buy today build tomorrow.” During this period about 2000 allottees of plots have expired due to age factor, leaving behind different painful tales of their sufferings. Meanwhile, the plot owners had to spend millions of Rupees on rented accommodation and those who could not afford expenses of livelihood had to sell out their plots on nominal rates,” he added.

He also pointed out that although CDA evicted illegal occupants from sub-sectors E-12/2 and E-12/3 in April, 2019, but the development of sub sector E-12/3 is undergoing half-heartedly, at snail’s speed. “So far there are no signs for eviction of illegal occupants and development of sub-sectors E-12/1 and E-12/4. Any further delay in development after more than 3 decades victimization of plot owners will only add to desperation, tension and more financial loss to them, including widows, orphans and senior citizens in their 70s and 80s. In case of development of sector, auction of vacant residential plots and commercial areas of the sector will generate billions of rupees whereas newly built houses will accommodate about 9000 families,” Nazar Hussain said.