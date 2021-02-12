ANP denies reports about Asfandyar Wali’s death

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) had to formally deny reports circulating about the death of Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday after these went viral on the social media.

The party’s central spokesman, Zahid Khan, maintained that Asfandyar Wali Khan was at his home and was fine.

He said these rumours are being spread by people who are mentally ill.

A number of ANP activists also took to the social media to question and deny the reports that Asfandyar Wali Khan has passed away. They claimed having checked these unsubstantiated reports with his family and aides and were told that these are untrue. Some quoted Asfandyar Wali Khan’s son Aimal Wali Khan as saying that the reports were false.

Meanwhile, Amir Alam, an aide to ANP provincial President Aimal Wali Khan and the spokesman of the ANP’s central headquarters, Bacha Khan Markaz

in Peshawar, in a post on the social media was quoted as saying that Asfandyar Wali Khan is hale and hearty. He said these rumours were being circulated to demoralize the Pakhtun nation.

Meanwhile, Samar Haroon Bilour, the spokesperson for the ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a statement said that Asfandyar Wali Khan was at his home in Wali Bagh in Charsadda district and was fine.