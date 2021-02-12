Ehsaas survey to be completed by June 30: Sania

LAHORE: SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said Thursday that 70 per cent of the socioeconomic and poverty survey had been completed under the Ehsaas Programme, and the deserving people were being provided relief accordingly.

Addressing a news conference here at the DC Office, she said that the poverty survey was being conducted in all districts and tehsils in the Punjab, while data collection had been launched last week, which would be completed by June 30, 2021.

Dr Sania said it was a digital survey that could not be fabricated. The survey teams were collecting families’ data on their doorstep and adding it to the Ehsaas Programme system through digital applications and devices on-the-spot.

The survey, she said, is based on target-subsidy by revamping the subsidy mechanism. Ruling out any discrimination in the data collection, she said that the survey was being conducted irrespective of one’s caste, ethnic, religious or any political affiliation.

She said that financial assistance to the deserving families through Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, primary school education stipends for students, Ehsaas Amdan, and interest-free loans etc was being provided on the basis of the survey. She said complete sincerity, transparency and fairness were being ensured in the survey.