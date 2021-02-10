Tuition fee of Tevta students waived: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced that the Punjab government has waived one-year tuition fee worth Rs325 million for more than 100,000 students of Tevta.

The meeting was also attended by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique. Talking about details of the decision, Mian Aslam Iqbal explained tuition fee of sessions 2020-21 was waived for regular students enrolled in 400 Tevta institutes. Ali Salman Siddique said that it was a good decision of Punjab government to waive fee.

PhD: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to its student Koloko Brice Landry s/o Koloko from Cameroon, in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Therapeutic Potential of Selected Medicinal Plants against Hepatitis C Virus and Hepatocellular Carcinoma: In Vitro and In Vivo Study’.

BISE Model papers: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has prepared model paper of English subject for Matriculation (9th and 10th) Annual Examination 2021 in accordance with the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) issued by the Punjab Textbook Board.

A BISE spokesperson said that the model paper had been uploaded on the board’s website biselahore.com and added some questions were those which were not part of the ALP. He asked all institutions, teachers, parents and students to visit the board’s website as the 2021 exam would be taken accordingly.

thesis display: Government College University (GCU) Fine Arts students put on display the awareness and advertisement campaigns on different brands and social issues, as their semester thesis, which included a new food chain and e-shopping ideas, fashion brands and a digital campaign to promote tolerance in society. GCU Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the thesis display at the University’s Abdus Salam Hall, while Fine Arts Department Chairperson Prof Erfanullah Babar was also present.