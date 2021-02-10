close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 10, 2021

Punjab Junior Tennis from today

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 10, 2021

LAHORE: The Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 will roll into action on Wednesday (today) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretory, said that for the development and encouragement of junior players, six categories have been announced for the event. Players from across Punjab will be seen in action in different age categories: boys U-14, boys U-14 doubles, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6. All the final matches of the championship will be played on February 13 at 2pm.

