Tue Feb 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

‘Polyclinic giving away Insuget free’

Islamabad

Islamabad:The Polyclinic has said it is providing Insuget injection to more than 300 diabetic patients on a daily basis free of charge. According to a spokesman for the hospital, Insuget injection is of good quality and efficacy and an examination by the Drug Testing Laboratory has confirmed it. He said a few days ago, some fake news was spread by the vested interests regarding the injection's quality.

