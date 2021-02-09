‘Polyclinic giving away Insuget free’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:The Polyclinic has said it is providing Insuget injection to more than 300 diabetic patients on a daily basis free of charge. According to a spokesman for the hospital, Insuget injection is of good quality and efficacy and an examination by the Drug Testing Laboratory has confirmed it. He said a few days ago, some fake news was spread by the vested interests regarding the injection's quality.