Mon Feb 08, 2021
Eshal, Ibrahim win CTA Kashmir Day Juniors Tennis titles

Sports

KARACHI: Eshal Khan and Ibrahim Saad won titles at the 3-day CTA Kashmir Day Juniors Tennis Championship that concluded here at Union Club on Sunday.

The winner of the under-10 singles was Eshal Khan and the runner-up was Zain Farooq.

The winner of under-12 singles was Ibrahim Saad and the runner-up was Aman Sheikh.

