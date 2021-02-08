Eshal, Ibrahim win CTA Kashmir Day Juniors Tennis titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Eshal Khan and Ibrahim Saad won titles at the 3-day CTA Kashmir Day Juniors Tennis Championship that concluded here at Union Club on Sunday.
The winner of the under-10 singles was Eshal Khan and the runner-up was Zain Farooq.
The winner of under-12 singles was Ibrahim Saad and the runner-up was Aman Sheikh.