Narcotics seized, 2 ‘smugglers’ held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police seized a huge quantity of narcotics from a truck and arrested two alleged smugglers at Sar Dagar area in Draban tehsil on Saturday.

The Draban police said that narcotics, including 2,500 kilogram charas and 20.400 kilogram opium, were seized during checking of vehicles at Sar Dagar point.

They said that the alleged smugglers identified as Qaseem Khan Afridi and Khan Said, residents of Landikotal, had concealed the narcotics under the crates of apple and were smuggling the contraband from Quetta to Khyber district. During preliminary investigation, the police said that the smugglers were taking the narcotics to Mansoor Afridi, a resident of Bara in Khyber tribal district.