Libya embarks on new transition phase

TRIPOLI: Libya embarked on Saturday on a new phase of its post-Qadhafi transition after a unity government was selected to lead the country until December elections following a decade of chaos.
In a potential turning point accord widely welcomed by the international community, four new leaders from Libya’s west, east and south now face the task of unifying a nation torn apart by two rival administrations and countless militias.