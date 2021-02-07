‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ all set to premiere on 12th

LAHORE : 7th Sky Entertainment’s magnum opus Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is highly anticipated drama serial of the year. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 will premiere on February 12, 8pm only at Geo entertainment.

Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have left no stone unturned by teasing us with the promos, trailer, and the melodious OST. One thing is for sure that the third installment of the franchise promises to be a masterpiece.

As the drama serial is all set to go on air, the leading man Feroze Khan recently took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note for Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. Sharing a photo featuring himself and the duo; he appreciated their hard work and earnest efforts in shaping up the project at a grand scale.

His post read, “These two media moguls of our industry Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have tirelessly worked to bring to our screens, a profoundly intense and record-breaking work of entertainment that leaves us in deep awe. The zeal, care, and talent that they put so painstakingly in every scene, goes unmatched to date.” he wrote. He concluded his post and said, “The great camaraderie among us is a blessing to me. Wishing you two many more come to stay strong.”

For the unversed, the basic plot of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 revolves around Hammad (Feroze Khan), a young boy from a lower-middle-class background, falling in love with Mahi (Iqra Aziz). They meet, love blossoms, and part ways due to the huge class and cultural difference. Going by the trailer, it seems that Feroze and Iqra share a crackling chemistry. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan. It is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. Apart from Feroze and Iqra, the cast also includes Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig, and Sohail Sameer.