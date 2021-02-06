Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The entire nation came out on Friday to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

With a renewed pledge, the Pakistani nation and the government reaffirmed that they would continue to extend their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their difficult times. People from different walks of life, including politicians, doctors, lawyers, social activists, students and others held rallies and demonstrations, and formed human chains across the country to infuse new spirit in the Kashmiris, who were fighting for their freedom.

All the Pakistani missions abroad also organized seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world’s attention towards the worst form of subjugation and human rights violations, committed by India in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). Posters highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris were displayed across the country including airports, railways stations and national highways. The Solidarity Day also remained a top trend on social media as thousands of the users of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram paid tributes to the Kashmiris’ struggle.