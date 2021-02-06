Kashmiris may join Pakistan or be independent, says Imran

KOTLI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday told Kashmiris that Pakistan will grant them — both the people of Azad Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) — the right to be part of Pakistan or be a free state, if they so wish.



The premier also made a conditional offer for a dialogue on the Kashmir dispute to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His offer came during a public gathering in Kotli, near the Line of Control (LoC), as the nation observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Addressing India, he said: "Today, I say to you again. Come resolve this Kashmir dispute with us. And for that, the first thing you must do is to restore Article 370. And then speak to us. And then, as per the United Nations resolution, give the Kashmiris their due right.”

The premier said India can never win a war, therefore, it must reverse the steps of August 05 and end the reign of atrocities in IIOJ&K. He added, "We are ready to speak to you again. But I say this again. Do not mistake our hand of friendship for weakness. This country, Pakistan, belongs to those who bow to no one but God. We do not fear anyone but Him. So do not think we say this with fear.”

The premier said Pakistan wants the people of Kashmir to get their right. “We want this oppression to end. We want Kashmiris to decide their own future. It is their human right and democratic right. And for this, all of Pakistan stands with them," the prime minister said. Imran Khan vowed to raise his voice for Kashmiris "until the day they get freedom".

"However, as much as I can, I am raising my voice on your behalf at every forum, and will continue to do so. Whether it is with the United Nations, world leaders, or European Union leaders. I asked the past president of the US three times as well to resolve this issue,” he said.

"Rest assured, I said I will be the ambassador of Kashmir, and I will raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom," Imran Khan said. He reminded the United Nations that it has "not fulfilled (its) duty". "You did not live up to your promise," he said.

He promised Kashmiris that Pakistan will grant them — both the people of Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir — the right to be part of Pakistan or be a free state, if they so wish. The prime minister said not only the entire Pakistan nation stands with the oppressed Kashmiris, but the entire Muslim nation. "Even if for whatever reason some Muslim country is not (outwardly) supporting you, I guarantee that the entire Muslim world stands with you," he said.

He further said that even non-Muslim countries that believe in justice, wish to see Kashmir get its due right which the United Nations had promised.

"I also wish to give this message to the people of Occupied Kashmir, that we are aware of the acts of oppression and tyranny being carried out against you,” he said. "Parents are told their son has been disappeared or they hear that he is a martyr. Being a father, I wish to say, we all know what you must be going through, the kind of pain you are going through, the tyrants you are facing, and how you are standing strong," said the prime minister.

Speaking of India's government, he said when the PTI came into power, he tried his best for peace and explained to India that the Kashmir dispute will not be resolved with cruelty.

"No army can win against a united people. History tells us this. America, a superpower, could not win against Vietnam. They won their freedom. Afghanistan's history tells us this too. So many superpowers came there but none won against the people," Imran Khan said.

He also cited the example of Algerians against the French.

"Even if India brings in an army greater than 900,000, it will be up against an entire population which will never accept to be their slaves," the premier said, adding that as soon as a child is born in Kashmir "the desire for freedom awakens even in his heart". "I tell India this today: they can never win now. Not when a people do not even accept you."

He said despite the lockdown in Occupied Kashmir since August 05, people's spirits are not broken and they continue to seek freedom. "No pro-India Kashmir politician can ever win the election there. I can say this in writing," he added.

Imran Khan said it confounded him that India is not moving ahead with a dialogue. "After Pulwama they came and martyred our trees in Balakot. You know how fond I am of trees. It was very painful that they destroyed those trees. It was then that I knew they do not wish peace or friendship. They used Balakot to win their elections," he said.

He said the Arnab Goswami’s revelations showed that this was pre-planned to win elections. He also spoke of the 600 fake websites unearthed by the EUDisinfolab which were peddling propaganda against Pakistan.

"Today their RSS agenda and ideology is plain for everyone to see," he said. Imran Khan said India ended up damaging their own nation. "The country is divided. The RSS ideology has harmed their own selves the most and will continue to," he said.

"The Muslims are suffering, the farmers are suffering. The minorities are all fearful. Because such an ideology for a while may win you the election but this fascist ideology destroys the fabric of society," Imran Khan said.

The prime minister, addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), that held a parallel gathering in Muzaffarabad, told them to go ahead with their "long march wherever they want.

"Do a long march wherever you want. I will assist you. But even if you hang upside down in protest, I will never grant you NRO," said the prime minister, to a roaring crowd. He said it can’t happen that big dacoits go out of the country and the smaller ones stay in jails.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said in tweets that if India demonstrated sincerity in seeking a just solution to Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions, Pakistan was ready to take two steps forward for peace “but let no one mistake our desire for stability and peace a sign of weakness”.

“It is because of our strength & confidence as a nation that we are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure a just peace that fulfils the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people.” He added, “If India demonstrates sincerity in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with UNSC resolutions, we are ready to take two steps forward for peace. But let no one mistake our desire for stability & peace as a sign of weakness.”

The prime minister said that to the Kashmiri people, his message was that their goal of self-determination was not far. “Pakistan will stand with you till you achieve your legitimate rights. Pakistan has always stood for peace in our region, but the onus of creating an enabling environment lies with India,” he asserted.

“Over 7 decades of Indian occupation & oppression have failed to weaken the Kashmiri people's resolve to struggle for their right to self-determination. Now, a younger generation of Kashmiris is taking the struggle forward with even greater resolve,” he noted.

Prime Minister wrote, “On Kashmir Solidarity Day, I want to reiterate that Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, which has been reaffirmed by the international community in numerous UNSC resolutions.”

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Addressing the session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, he said Pakistan sticks to its principled position on Kashmir dispute whose resolution lies only in the UN Security Council resolutions. The president said Pakistan has always given peace a chance but regretted that India is taking the matters towards deterioration.

Arif Alvi noted that Pakistan-India relations cannot improve without resolution of the lingering dispute. He said Pakistan would not budge an inch from its principled stance on Kashmir. Welcoming the recent statements of the UN secretary general, the president said the world can no longer turn its back to the outstanding dispute.

Alluding to the oppression campaign unleashed by Modi government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the president said Pakistan will continue to highlight the Indian disgusting acts at the international forums including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The president lamented that India has imposed ban on communications and internet in the occupied territory to hide its crimes. He condemned the use of pellet guns saying these blinded innocent children and women. India is making attempts to change the demographic structure by deploying nine hundred thousand troops and introducing controversial legislation.