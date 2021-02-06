Emergency lights on ambulances or government vehicles serve significant purposes. Red lights, for example, indicate urgency. On the other hand, blue lights are used to alert other drivers. Nowadays, it has been observed that emergency lights are being installed on private vehicles. I am a lawyer by profession, and I have done extensive research to find any provision which allows the use of emergency lights on private vehicles. I didn’t find any such provision. It is also important to mention here that emergency lights cannot be used by government officers on their private vehicles. Only those vehicles that belong to law enforcement agencies or other public offices can have emergency lights. Many police officers, too, use these lights on their private vehicles. They defend this action by adding that the police don’t have the sufficient number of vehicles and that many officers have to use their vehicles on duty.

It is nearly impossible for people to identify which private vehicle with flashing emergency lights is of the police. The higher authorities should pay attention to this important issue. Emergency lights should be used for pomp and show. It is hoped that the authorities will take the right steps to deal with this situation.

Jawad Ali Satti

Islamabad