Twin cities facing acute gas shortage

RAWALPINDI: The residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been facing low gas pressure but the authorities seemingly have turned a deaf ear to the issue. More than 50 percent ‘Tandoors’ in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have closed their businesses due to gas loadshedding for the last three days.

On the other hand, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has claimed that the gas supply has shrunk in some areas due to harsh weather. The residents of Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Elahi Bukhsh, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Adiyala Road, Defense Road, Asghar Mall, Satellite Town, Gulistan Colony, Jhanda Chichi, Garibabad, Rehmatabad, Dhamyal, Morgha, Scheme-III and several other localities in Rawalpindi, and the residents of sectors G-8, G-6, G-7, G-9, I-9, Karachi Company and several other localities of the federal capital have been facing low gas pressure and some areas have also been experiencing gas loadshedding.