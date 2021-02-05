190 promoted as head constables in Khairpur

SUKKUR: SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi promoted 190 police constables, including eight Lady Police Constables, of Khairpur District to Head Constables on the basis of seniority and professionalism. In the ceremony, SSP Khairpur said that it is the prime duty of a police officer to maintain writ of the state and added that many policemen had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He exhorted upon the promoted police officials to serve people professionally. Later, during Police Darbar, he heard the issues of the police and ordered relief.