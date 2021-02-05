close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 5, 2021

Rs10 bn Railways land reclaimed in a month, says Azam Swati

National

Our Correspondent Â 
February 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Swati told the Senate Thursday that the ministryâ€™s land valuing about Rs10 billion had been reclaimed in one month and the process was under way swiftly across Pakistan to make more recoveries.

During the question hour, the minister explained in reply to a question by Senator Mushtaq Ahamd of the Jamaat-i-Isami that railways police and provincial police, besides railways officials were involved in the illegal act. He added 20-25 top railway officers were being forced to retire for their mismanagement and inefficiency.

