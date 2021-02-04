Fazlur Rehman lashes out at PTI govt over ‘Kashmir sell out’

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had sold out Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to India but now shedding crocodile tears to deceive the nation.

“The government has sold out Kashmir to India and established clandestine relations with Israel,” he said this during a meeting with a delegation of JUI, Mardan chapter, in Peshawar on Wednesday. The delegation, which called on him, was led by JUI district chief Maulana Muhammad Qasim.

The Maulana said Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejoiced and congratulated his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the landslide electoral victory for his Hindu nationalist party. He said the government had made life miserable for the poor by hiking oil, electricity and gas prices every fortnight.

He said the poor and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness. The JUI chief also said that the opponents were being harassed.