Birthday of Hazrat Fatima (S.A.)

Islamabad : Women all over the world are grateful to Fatima Zahra (S.A.) who showed them the downtrodden women way to enjoy greatness and sanctity. Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s (S.A.) arrival in the world on the 20th of Jamadi-us-Sani which fell this year on the Mothers’ Day and Women’s Day. She was the source of earning a real place to women in Islam, says a press release.

These views were expressed by the Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi while addressing the ‘Youm Azmat-e-Niswan’ event in connection with the ‘Youm-e-Wiladat of Khatoon-e-Jannat Hazrat Zahra’ (S.A.).

The TNFJ chief said that no one can cover the greatness and exaltation of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) except God and the Prophet (SAAW). He said the hearts of the brave lions and brave people will be trembling with fear, the earth and the sky will be trembling. On that day, the daughter of the Prophet (SAAW), Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.), will be glorified.

The TNFJ chief said that women scholars if they really want to get rights, they have to take refuge in the shadow of Islam by associating with the Daman of Fatima Zahra (S.A.) while Muslim women should also make Seerat-e-Fatima Zahra (S.A.) an ideal for them instead of blindly imitating the West so as to achieve success here and the Hereafter.