TikTok star Muskan, 3 others shot dead

KARACHI: Four TikTokers, including TikTok star Muskan Sheikh and Amir, were shot dead in the city’s Garden neighbourhood near the Ankalsaria Hospital early on Tuesday morning. According to police, the four were travelling in a car when unknown men opened fire on them, killing Muskan Sheikh on the spot while the other three, Syed Rehan Shah, Amir Khan, and Saddam Hussein, succumbed to their wounds later.