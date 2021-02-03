NABâ€™s reply sought in Ahad Cheema case

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Tuesday sought a reply from the NAB on a petition by former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema against inclusion of a same offence in two different references against him.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard initial arguments of Advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, the counsel of Cheema, and issued a notice to the NAB for its reply on Feb 22.

The counsel said the NAB included a land measuring 99 kanal, 17 marlas situated in mauza Tehra, Lahore cantonment as a ill-gotten property in two references â€“Punjab Ashiana-i-iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means pending adjudication against the petitioner.

He said an application on the matter was filed with the accountability court holding trial in the references but it dismissed the same. He argued that the act of the prosecution was illegal and in violation of his fundamental rights under article 13 of the Constitution, which gives protection against double punishment. He asked the court to set aside the impugned order passed by the trial court and the offence related to the same property be amended in the references.