Bezos to quit Amazon as CEO

WASHINGTON: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Tuesday he would give up his role as chief executive of the tech and e-commerce giant this year as the company reported a surge in profit and revenue in the holiday quarter.

The company said Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, would take over as CEO in the third quarter. The announcement came as Amazon reported a blowout holiday quarter with profits more than doubling to $7.2 billion and revenue jumping 44 percent to $125.6 billion.