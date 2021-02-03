IG for enhancing capacity of cops

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman on Tuesday stressed the need to enhance capacity of cops serving under security division to ensure the protection of VIPs.

Refresher courses should be arranged on modern lines to improve the skills of duty personnel, the IG passed those instructions during his visit at police security division, here.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed briefed the IG over functioning of various departments of security division.

Jameel directed to further tighten security of Islamabad red zone and other important places in the city. He also instructed the DIG security to conduct ‘Police Darbar’ on regular basis to resolve the issues of force in swift manner.

The police ‘Jawans’ are our assets, so best ever, facilities should be provided to them, the IG remarked.

He asked the officers to keep the morale of force high and take special measures for the welfare of policeman.