New drama serial of Geo TV ‘Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai’ starts

KARACHI: ‘Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai’ is a new drama serial produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi production house 7th Sky Entertainment.

‘Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai’ is story of a fight between good and evil that continues to exist since the beginning and till the end of the world. When the feelings of envy, hatred, and revenge come face to face with the pure and innocent feeling of love, the definite winner is truthfulness.

This story is of a young woman, Rida who along with her husband, Hammad and two children live a blissful and happy life, however, welcoming Shakira and her daughter Nazneen as tenants proves to be the biggest mistake of their lives.

Consumed with a dark and secretive past, Shakira and Nazneen with their devious tricks soon begin to jeopardise Rida and Hammad’s relationship. Misunderstandings and delusions created by Shakira and Nazneen blur the bond between Hammad and Rida and their world comes crumbling down. With everything in Hammad’s life at stake, will he realize his mistakes? Will Shakira and Nazneen face the consequences of their actions? Even after Hammad’s countless mistakes and disloyalty towards Rida, will Rida be able to accept him?

Writer Soofia Khurram, directed by Saleem Ghanchi and the cast includes Agha Ali, Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill, Sajida Syed, Gul E Rana, Seemi Pasha, Saleem Mairaj, Rashid Farooqui and others. ‘Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai’ started from Monday at 9 pm.