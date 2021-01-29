Zardari has serious health issues, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Medical board declared former president Asif Ali Zardari is facing serious health issues as his condition is not good and submitted its report to the Islamabad High Court.

Divisional bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani conducted the hearing.

The court extended the interim bail of Zardari till February 3. During the hearing, Zardari’s lawyers Farooq Naek and Javed Iqbal appeared before the court. The court directed the NAB prosecutor and Zardari’s lawyers to present their argument on medical report on February 3. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani remarked that it is written in medical report that Zardari has serious health concerns.

To this, NAB prosecutor said we haven’t gone through the medical report as didn’t receive yet. Zardari’s lawyer said medical report has indicated the same diseases on which he got bail.

He has serious health threats. “The court grant him bail,” Naek implored the court. To this, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the court will give its decision after listening to the NAB arguments. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court directed relevant authorities to form a medical board besides including medical superintendent of Ziauddin Hospital as a member.