Corona-affectees: Relief items worth over Rs145.9m distributed in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has distributed relief items worth over Rs145.9 million in one month to the families directly or indirectly affected by Covid-19 pandemic in the province.

A press release said that the aid amounted to Rs50.3 million at the rate of Rs15,750 to 3,400 families in cash while family hygiene kits worth Rs87 million in 15 districts and clean drinking water filter worth of Rs6 million has been distributed.

Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hamid Khan, chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the society’s prime job was to help the people in difficult situations.

He said the services of PRCS for needy people during the Covid -19 pandemic would continue for the next several months too.

He also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), German Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross and International Federation of Red Cross for ensuring the support during the coronavirus pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society Syed Ali Hassan has said that in a month, relief operations had been completed in 15 districts of the province including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Charsadda, Malakand, Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Chitral and three other tribal districts.

He added that the affected union councils had been identified with the help of the district administrations to ensure transparency in the distribution of aid money, Family Hygiene Kits and water filters in these districts.