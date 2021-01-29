PTI delegation seeks JUI-S chief’s support

NOWSHERA: A delegation of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak apparently to muster support of the religious party for the government.

The delegation included Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The government delegation members paid rich tributes to late Maulana Samiul Haq and Darul Uloom Haqqania for their services for the country, including their role in imparting religious education.

They requested Maulana Hamidul Haq, a former MNA, to continue supporting the PTI government, especially to incorporate the Islamic sections in the Constitution, which had been proposed by his late father.

Maulana Hamidul Haq thanked the delegation and said the JUI-S had always pursued positive politics.

He said the JUI-S wanted the rulers, politicians and armed forces to unite against the forces hostile to Pakistan. He called for foiling all the conspiracies against Pakistan and Islam.

Later, talking to the media, Pervez Khattak said the PTI had enjoyed good ties with the JUI-S in the past but some communication gap was felt of late. He said the government delegation had called on Maulana Hamidul Haq in Akora Khattak to bridge that gap.

Pervez Khattak said the JUI-S had always proved to be an ally of the PTI but the religio-political party had lately developed some reservations. He said they would address those reservations.

The defence minister insisted that the PTI delegation had not visited the JUI-S chief in a bid to use it against any other religio-political party. “We only want to strengthen relations with the JUI-S,” he went on to add.

Pervez Khattak believed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed as the masses had rejected the alliance of the anti-government parties.

He ruled out any corruption in the BRT and said the people were appreciating the much-needed project.

National Assembly Speaker Assad Qaisar said Supreme Court could explain if there was any ambiguity in the Constitution. He said the method of holding the next Senate election was in the Supreme Court.

Talking about the performance of the National Assembly, he said it had passed 18 bills in just one month. “More legislation will be made for the welfare of the people,” he added.