Traders protest TMA’s anti-encroachment drive in Bajaur

KHAR: Traders and shopkeepers on Thursday staged a protest against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Khar bazaar and other major towns in Bajaur tribal district.

The traders and shopkeepers observed a shutter-down strike against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive launched by the district administration and the Town Municipal Administration.

The protest demonstration was held at the Main Chowk in Khar bazaar, where traders vowed that they would continue their protest against the so-called anti-encroachment campaign.

Speaking to protesters, traders’ leaders Khan Bahadur, Gul Afzal, Aminur Rahman and others said that the TMA demolished the verandas in front of their shops and outlets in the middle of night without any prior notice.

They said that these verandas were constructed on the permission of administration but they were razed without taking them into confidence.

The speakers also claimed that shutters of many shops were broken and now goods were missing from those shops.

The owners of shops demanded compensation for their losses inflicted on them during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.