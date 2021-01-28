PTI govt has deceived masses in name of change: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have the realisation that building shelter homes is no solution to the problems of poverty and unemployment in any agricultural economy. If the government did not resolve problems of farmers, the country would remain off the track of development, he said this while addressing a gathering here on Wednesday.

The PTI government is pushing the farmers to the wall, forcing them to come out on streets as prices of agriculture inputs and machinery were touching the skies and the rulers seemed uninterested in bringing them down, he said, adding their agriculture package was rejected by farmers as an eye-wash.

Siraj said the PTI government has deceived the masses in the name of change and failed to address their problems in nearly three years of its rule. He said there is no check to inflation and unemployment and it seemed that the government completely abandoned the poor, adding the previous and present rulers did nothing to address the problems of small farmers.

He said the water level in reservoirs is below the average level and Pakistan was facing serious water shortage problems. He said farmers were facing severe water shortage issues and they could not afford prices of electricity for tube-wells, adding the issues of pollution and dirt were also creating problems in big cities.

He said the agriculture land was shrinking due to rapid unchecked construction of residential colonies on it. He said the government must develop a policy against the use of agriculture land for the residential purposes, adding the true Islamic democratic system is the solution to the country’s problems and the JI was struggling to achieve the objective.