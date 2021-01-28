close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

27 judicial officers appointed by CJ LHC

National

Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday approved appointment of 27 civil judges-cum-magistrates (BS-17) in Punjab as recommended by an examination committee.

The newly-appointed judicial officers include Khalida Farooq, Habiba Sarfraz Sheikh, Shehroze Shaheen Ranjha, Adnan Liaqat, Iqra Farooq, Iram Yousaf, Samra Waheed, Adnan Amin, Naveedur Rehman, Yasir Bilal, Sajid Bilal, Afnan Javed, Rahila Khalid, Zeeshan Butt, Ujala Naeemi, Zaara Fayaz, Imran Anwar, Shahbaz Akram, Shama Yasin, Muhammad Jawwad, Saira Bano, Fariha Younas, Saba Alam, Syed Zeeshan Haider, Bilal Hassan, Hafiz Muhammad Ahsan and Sohail Afzal.

