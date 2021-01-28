27 judicial officers appointed by CJ LHC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday approved appointment of 27 civil judges-cum-magistrates (BS-17) in Punjab as recommended by an examination committee.
The newly-appointed judicial officers include Khalida Farooq, Habiba Sarfraz Sheikh, Shehroze Shaheen Ranjha, Adnan Liaqat, Iqra Farooq, Iram Yousaf, Samra Waheed, Adnan Amin, Naveedur Rehman, Yasir Bilal, Sajid Bilal, Afnan Javed, Rahila Khalid, Zeeshan Butt, Ujala Naeemi, Zaara Fayaz, Imran Anwar, Shahbaz Akram, Shama Yasin, Muhammad Jawwad, Saira Bano, Fariha Younas, Saba Alam, Syed Zeeshan Haider, Bilal Hassan, Hafiz Muhammad Ahsan and Sohail Afzal.