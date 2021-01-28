43,068 public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal disposed of

FAISALABAD: As many as 43,068 public complaints have been disposed of on the Pakistan Citizen Portal by various departments in the district.

It was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting held to review the progress of disposed of complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, officers and focal persons of various district departments were also present. The meeting was informed that a total of 45,080 applications based problem issues had been received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, including 886 new applications, and feedback was also taken from individuals on resolving the issues.

The DC directed all departments to expedite work to resolve the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizens. He directed that immediate redressal of grievances related to his department and complainants should be satisfied with the departmental action. He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so all the departments should realise their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inspected kilns at Chak 209 and 215/RB and ordered to register cases against two owners of kilns for not shifting their kilns to zigzag technology. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool also accompanied with him. On this occasion, the construction of a kiln was dismantled with heavy machinery. The DC said that crackdown was being carried out by the district administration officers against kilns operating without zigzag technology.