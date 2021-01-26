Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2021 that was scheduled to take place at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, from Tuesday (today) has been postponed for a day.

The SBP Open Tennis Championship will now be played from Wednesday (tomorrow). Pakistan’s former captain and Davis Cupper Rashid Malik will be the Tournament Director. The players from Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Karachi will participate in Men’s Singles, Ladies Singles, Seniors 35 plus Doubles, Boys U-18, Boys U-18 Doubles, Girls U-18, Boys U-14, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-12 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6 events.