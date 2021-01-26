close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

Special Judicial Allowance revised

Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has revised the Special Judicial Allowance at the rate equal to 1.5 times of the basic pay scale of 2017 and this regard the Finance Department issued notification on Monday. According to the notification, the Punjab chief minister has approved unfreezing the Special Judicial Allowance, earlier admissible as equal to three times of the initial basic pay scale 2008 with effect from March 2019 to all judicial officers.

