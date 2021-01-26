A fresh start

It seems that Pakistanis have lost faith and interest in politics. They have reached a point where they really do not care which party is in power as their hardships never end. No matter which party is in power, the people of Pakistan remain under the perpetual curse of inflation, unemployment and a lack of basic necessities.

Both the PDM and the ruling party are playing the game of cat and mouse with each other. Our politicians must realise that the past is irretrievable, and they must draw a line somewhere and start fresh.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad