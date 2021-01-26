Estonia gets first female PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tallinn: Pro-business europhile Kaja Kallas is to be Estonia’s first female prime minister after parliament on Monday voted in her new coalition.
Kallas, a 43-year-old former MEP and leader of the Reform Party, is the daughter of the Baltic state’s former prime minister Siim Kallas. She will govern in a coalition with the Centre Party of outgoing prime minister Juri Ratas.
Her government will command 59 seats in Estonia’s 101-member parliament and won the backing of 70 MPs in Monday’s confidence vote after garnering support from the Social Democrats.