Woman killed

Islamabad: A young woman was gunned down by two unknown gunmen in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Sunday, police said.

One, Gul Amir, father of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police station saying that two people shot his 28-year-old daughter dead and fled away. The police have taken up the case and initiated investigation.

While, a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped in broad daylight from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. The police have registered the case on the complaint of Irfan Khan and initiated investigation for the recovery of the boy.