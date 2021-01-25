close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
January 25, 2021

Woman killed

Islamabad

Islamabad: A young woman was gunned down by two unknown gunmen in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Sunday, police said.

One, Gul Amir, father of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police station saying that two people shot his 28-year-old daughter dead and fled away. The police have taken up the case and initiated investigation.

While, a 16-year-old boy was kidnapped in broad daylight from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. The police have registered the case on the complaint of Irfan Khan and initiated investigation for the recovery of the boy.

