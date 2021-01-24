Woman’s burnt body recovered from forest

ISLAMABAD: A body of an unidentified woman was recovered that was set on fire near Ghoti More around the crime scene Saturday. The police have rounded up some suspects for investigation. Watchman Humayun Kabir, a government employee of a nearby forest of Shah Allah Ditta, registered a complaint with the Golra Police Station, saying that he was on duty when his colleague Hamid Khan informed him on his mobile phone at about 9 am that he saw a fire in the jungle near Choti More, adding that he rushed to the scene and found a body of a burnt woman who was killed somewhere and set on fire.