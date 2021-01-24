Action sought against India for targeting minorities holy places

Islamabad:The United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution on the protection of religious holy places is the result of the efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, special aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

In a released statement here on Saturday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while lauding endeavours of OIC member countries said that credit for UN resolution for protection of the religious holy places also goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s unflinching stance and continued efforts against Islamic phobia and raising voice against atrocities on minorities in India.

While expressing condemnation on bombings in Iraq, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that Pakistan stands with the Iraqi government and people of Iraq against terrorism and extremism. The Muslim Ummah needs to be united and organised against terrorism, extremism and Islamic phobia.

Pakistan wants that Muslim Ummah should get united and protect the sanctity of the holy places of Muslims and the rights of Muslims.Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that resolution passed by the UN General Assembly is a testament to the fact that the position and stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being recognized in the world.

The adoption of the resolution in the UN General Assembly following the adoption of a unanimous resolution at the OIC Foreign Ministers’ level meeting is a testimony to Pakistan’s strong ties with Islamic countries and the success of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the way in which the holy places of all minorities are being targeted in India where thousands of mosques, churches and Sikh temples including Babri Masjid have been demolished, all these instances required from world leadership for immediate action against India.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi in a statement strongly condemned bombings in Iraq stating that the government and people of Pakistan are with the people and government of Iraq.

Terrorism and extremism have targeted the whole world. The terrorists Organizations are specifically targeting the peace and security of Arab Islamic countries, therefore, there is a need to formulate an effective strategy and work together to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism.

He said that those who kill innocent humanity in the name of Islam are in fact enemies of Islam. Islam is a religion of peace and compassion and Islam does not allow to kill innocent people.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also announced that Pakistan Ulema Council will host, ‘5th International Message of Islam Conference’ in May 2021 in Islamabad, in which notable Religious scholars and important personalities from all over Muslim world will participate.